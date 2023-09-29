Note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was found dead in west Austin in an area where a grass fire burned Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said firefighters found a body while responding to a grass fire in the 3600 block of Mesa Drive, which is in the Northwest Hills area.

AFD responded to the scene shortly after 5 a.m.

Arson investigators are at the scene. They have not determined if the body of the person found is connected to the start of the fire.