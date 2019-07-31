Firefighter shocked while battling ‘heavy fire’ at vacant south Austin house

According to AFD, the home appears vacant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One firefighter is recovering from an electric shock while battling an early morning fire Wednesday. The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

AFD reported the fire started at 2:41 a.m. at a vacant house on the corner of South Congress Avenue and East St. Elmo Road.

The department says fire crews initially encountered “heavy fire” coming from the house.

The fire is officially out, per Division Chief Chris Swenson. Fire investigators are on scene determining the cause and severity of damage.

Initially firefighters believed the house was a residential home but later identified it as a commercial building.

Firefighters battle a fire at a vacant home early July 31 at E St. Elmo Rd and S Congress Ave. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

