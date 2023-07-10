Austin firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Interstate 35 and Woodward Street in south Austin on Monday. (Photo courtesy of AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is fighting a brush fire Monday afternoon along Interstate 35 in south Austin.

The department tweeted photos and a video of the fire near I-35 and Woodward Street. AFD said the fire was in the northwest corner of the area, which is near St. Edward’s University.

AFD said to expect traffic delays on the southbound I-35 frontage road and Woodward Street while crews put the fire out.

For the foreseeable future, it’s going to be hot in Central Texas. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is forecasting at least a week of 100-degree weather ahead. As of Monday afternoon, Travis County did not have a burn ban issued.

Crews in Hays County have the Vineyard Hill fire fully contained after it burned more than 50 acres over the weekend.