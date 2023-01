AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire on the deck of the Shoal Creek Saloon early Tuesday morning.

AFD responded to the call at 909 N. Lamar Blvd., with reports of a large deck fire. Crews were able to put out the fire before it reached the building.

The cause is under investigation, AFD officials said in a tweet. They added the business will still be open today.