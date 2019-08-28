AFD demonstrated fire safety tips for UT students Wednesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 400,000 University of Texas students live in a 200-mile area of Austin, per an Austin Fire Department press release.

Those students are back in classes Wednesday morning, and Austin Fire wants to make sure they start their new year of college safe.

That includes fire safety.

AFD teamed up with American Campus Communities (ACC) to demonstrate key safety precautions inside of a student apartment in West Campus.

AFD Chief Vocke led the demonstration. He shared tips to ensure students know what they can do to protect themselves and their property.

Safety tips:

Safely decorate and use your living space Remain mindful when plugging into outlets Always stay alert in the kitchen Speak up if you see any fire hazards Know what to do when the fire alarm goes off

A list of some items to check in your apartment: