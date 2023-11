AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Delmar Avenue near Interstate 35 Wednesday morning. Response to the scene has caused traffic delays in the area.

AFD said on social media at 8:27 a.m. that the fire was extinguished, but traffic would be congested for at least the next hour.

AFD said the structure was vacant at the time of the fire.

AFD crews respond to house fire on Delmar Avenue near I-35 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Traffic was delayed in the area. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

