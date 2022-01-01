AFD crews rescue dog from south Austin house fire Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department saved a dog from a house fire on Sheraton Avenue in south Austin Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis EMS crews treated one bystander at the scene for injuries after they helped break windows at the property. AFD officials said the fire is currently under control, and said the dog appeared to be the only one present at the time of the fire. Crews later accounted for one household occupant.

Officials said the fire started accidentally following a cooking incident, and that the flames were primarily confined to the home’s carport. One adult resident at the home has been displaced due to smoke and heat damage throughout the property.

