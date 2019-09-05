AFD crews put out fire at Central Market North

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews were able to put out an exhaust fire at the Central Market on North Lamar early Thursday morning that sparked after an electrical short.

Crews were called out just before 4:30 a.m. and reported seeing light haze and an odor of smoke inside the supermarket on 4001 N. Lamar Blvd.

According to a 4:53 a.m. tweet from Austin Fire Info, crews discovered a fire in the exhaust vent and were able to knock it down. They removed a vent pipe and did not see any signs the fire had spread. As of 5:55 a.m. crews used a smoke buster to clear the smoke. Once they’re done, the store’s management and health department will assess the scene.

No one was hurt, according to AFD. The fire only damaged the vent, but there is also damage from firefighters’ work to contain and put out the fire.