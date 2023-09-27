Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a west Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department said on social media.

AFD said the fire was in the 8700 block of Oakmountain Circle, which is near Mesa Drive and MoPac Expressway.

AFD said the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, AFD said.