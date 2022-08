Austin Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of 43rd Street on Aug. 13. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 43rd Street Saturday evening.

According to AFD, the house fire was in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street, which is near I-35. Officials said at 6:33 p.m. that the now-extinguished fire was caused by “improperly discarded smoking material.”

Austin Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of 43rd Street on Aug. 13. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

Austin Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of 43rd Street on Aug. 13. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

The fire was mostly limited to the back deck, AFD said. One dog was rescued from inside the home but is “doing fine.”

AFD said the residents will be displaced as a result.