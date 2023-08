AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department said Sunday night crews contained a brush fire in south Austin to a half-acre in size.

According to an AFD post at 11:27 p.m., the fire originated in an encampment.

AFD said the fire burned near Interstate 35 and Stassney Lane.

Austin Fire crews fight fire in south Austin on Aug. 14. (Courtesy; Austin Fire)

