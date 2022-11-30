AUSTIN (KXAN) — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a condominium building near Burnet Road early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Allandale Condos at 7685 North Cross Dr.

The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to the call around 2:15 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a car crashed into the side of a building.

No one was inside the car. Once the car was removed, crews turned their attention to shoring up the side of the building, AFD said.

There were people inside the damaged building. They have been moved, according to AFD.

The Austin Police Department also responded to the crash and said no residents were hurt.