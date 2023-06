AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the body was found around 1000 W. Cesar Chavez St., near where Barton Creek comes into the lake.

AFD said they were called at 10:28 a.m.

In 2023, there have been at least four bodies that were found in Lady Bird Lake.

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake on June 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake on June 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake on June 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake on June 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

KXAN is working to find more information. This story will be updated as information becomes available.