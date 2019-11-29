AFD battling fire at strip center in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders are at the scene of a fire Friday morning at a strip center in south Austin.

512 W. Stassney pic.twitter.com/J8WFvNhlMo — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 29, 2019

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at around 9:50 a.m. that a fire broke out at 512 West Stassney Lane near the intersection of First Street.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. As of 10 a.m. crews have knocked down the fire but are still on the scene checking for extensions. Several nearby businesses have been affected by the smoke.

Update 512 W Stassney. Fire has been knocked down. Crews checking for extension. Several business have been affected by smoke as well. No reported injuries pic.twitter.com/M3OjXibeVH — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 29, 2019

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it with more information.