AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was extricated after a crash in west Austin on Friday, the Austin Fire Department said on social media.

Shortly before 10 p.m., AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the vehicle rescue on West 35th Street over MoPac, according to the fire department.

AFD said drivers should avoid West 35th Street westbound on the overpass. MoPac traffic is unaffected, according to officials.

No other details were available Friday. We will update this article as those details come in.