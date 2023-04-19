The Austin/EMS joint station broke ground in southeast Austin Wednesday. The completion is slated for early 2024. | Image provided by the City of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS broke ground Wednesday for the reconstruction of the joint Fire/EMS station in southeast Austin, according to a city news release.

The station, located at 5309 E. Riverside Drive, is slated for completion in early 2024, according to the city.

In 2018, Austin City Council set the goal for Austin Fire emergency response times at eight minutes of call receipt, 90% of the time, the release said. This is a goal consistent with national standards set by the Commission of Fire Protection Accreditation International, as well as the National Fire Protection Association.

The Fire #22/EMS #12 station is one of several priority stations slated for renovation/reconstruction, the release said.

“It’s no secret that Austin is expanding in every direction, whether it’s in our district or any other area of the city. Given the continued expansion, I will continue working with my council colleagues to make public safety one of our top priorities so that all people can receive prompt help,” council member Jose Miguel Anwar Velasquez said.

Features of the joint Fire/EMS station include:

10,600+ sq. ft.;

Three-vehicle apparatus bay with fitness room;

Designed to be U.S. Green Building; Council (USGBC) LEED Silver Rated;

Designed to show integrated concepts of technology and nature; and

Art in Public Places art integrated into site design to be enjoyed along E. Riverside Drive.

“This is another step towards the goal of improving service to areas with low response times and/or high population growth,” said Fire Chief Joel G. Baker. “With these new, rebuilt, and renovated stations in the pipeline, I’m looking forward to seeing us achieve our goals of responding quickly and efficiently to the City’s emergency needs.”