AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said they were fighting a fire at what they describe as an abandoned apartment complex in north Austin.

According to AFD, the fire was reported at the Ventura apartment complex on Northgate Boulevard and Rundberg Lane just before 5 a.m.

AFD said there was extensive damage to the first floor of the complex and said the fire had spread to the second floor, as well. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control by 5:30 a.m., according to AFD.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is unknown, according to AFD.