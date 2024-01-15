AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are investigating a death in north Austin in connection with an outdoor fire Sunday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, crews responded at approximately 11:40 p.m. to a report of an outdoor fire at a homeless encampment in the 8300 block of N. Mopac. That’s near Steck Avenue.

AFD said at the call, firefighters found the body after the fire was extinguished.

“At this time, there is a joint investigation between the AFD Investigations Division and the Austin Police Department’s (APD) Homicide Unit,” AFD said.

According to officials, the cause of death for the person found was pending an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause of the fire was currently undetermined.

“We would like to remind the public of the cold weather resources available. When Cold Weather Shelters are activated the Cold Weather Shelter hotline (512-972-5055) is updated with shelter details,” AFD said.

In the City of Austin, Cold Weather Shelters are currently activated through Wednesday morning.