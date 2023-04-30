AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders arrived at an apartment complex in southeast Austin in response to a fire Sunday morning.

Austin Fire said the fire was on the first floor at a complex in the 1900 block of Willow Creek Drive, and seven occupants escaped through rear windows.

“There were no working smoke alarms to alert them and they were all injured bailing out of the windows,” AFD said.

AFD arrives at apartment fire in southeast Austin (KXAN photo/ Lauren Ryan)

AFD arrives at apartment fire in southeast Austin (KXAN photo/ Lauren Ryan)

AFD arrives at apartment fire in southeast Austin (KXAN photo/ Lauren Ryan)

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to assist AFD. ATCEMS said six ambulances and two commanders responded. EMS physician assistants also responded and were treating about 6 patients, according to ATCEMS.

AFD said EMS took one person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin Fire said the cause of the fire was under investigation.