AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters contained a fire at a four-story building in north Austin Monday morning.

AFD said there was a “heavy” fire when firefighters arrived at the under-construction building at 4222 Elevator Drive, which is in the Grove neighborhood.

AFD said the fire reached three alarms, which means significant resources were called to the area.

Austin firefighters responded to a fire at an under-construction building in north Austin on Dec. 19, 2022. (Frank Martinez/KXAN) Austin firefighters responded to a fire at an under-construction building in north Austin on Dec. 19, 2022. (Frank Martinez/KXAN) Austin firefighters responded to a fire at an under-construction building in north Austin on Dec. 19, 2022. (Frank Martinez/KXAN) Austin firefighters responded to a fire at an under-construction building in north Austin on Dec. 19, 2022. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

AFD said the cause of the fire was accidental, adding the fire started after a plumbing procedure.

“Flammable vapors got too close to a space heater,” AFD said.