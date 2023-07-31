Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 31, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to two brush fires Monday afternoon in southeast Austin.

AFD said a four-acre fire near Mabel Davis District Park and another fire near Riverside Drive and Grove Boulevard are contained.

AFD estimated the park fire, which is between an apartment complex and the parking lot, is about 85% contained.

Austin firefighters responded to two brush fires July 31 in southeast Austin. Photo: Austin Fire Department

AFD said it didn’t know the cause of that fire and that arson investigations have not been requested. Firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.