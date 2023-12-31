AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department said a 10-person family escaped a home fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters said 10 family members “narrowly” escaped their heavily involved home on Adina Street in east Austin, AFD said on social media at 5:43 a.m.

The fire is out, and the cause was ruled as improperly discarded smoking material. AFD estimated damages at $150,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the home’s contents.

Crews said eight adults and two children were displaced. Austin Police Department’s Victim Services and Central Texas Red Cross are helping the family.