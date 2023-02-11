AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple crews are responding to a fire on US 183 in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The southbound US 183 frontage road near the fire is closed while crews fight the fire. They are expected to be at the scene for several hours, an Austin Fire Department commander said, but the fire is under control.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Austin police called the fire into AFD around 6:30 a.m. Saturday while at a separate call nearby, AFD said. Crews found smoke coming from the building, and the fire was later upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The fire is at a former Kerbey Lane Cafe location that is now an auto shop.

The fire department said the fire’s cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with KXAN for updates.