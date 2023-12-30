AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders said a vehicle caught fire in north Austin following a collision Saturday just before noon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a vehicle hit a fixed object and caught fire with two people inside. The two died at the scene.

The Austin Fire Department said the collision occurred in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard, which is between Fairfield Drive and Lazy Lane. Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the incident.

Officials said the car fire is under control, and drivers should expect delays in the area.