Aeroméxico resumes international flights at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aeroméxico resumed its nonstop service from Austin to Mexico City on Thursday, marking the return of the previously-suspended international service to Austin-Bergstom International Airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a departing flight from AUS to Mexico City on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 1:50 p.m., landing at MEX at 4:50 p.m. Flights from Mexico City to AUS will depart at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:35 p.m.

Earlier this week, AUS announced enhanced measures of safety and cleaning for travelers in and out of Austin.

Along with numerous other changes, AUS says it has added new stanchion signage throughout the terminal to encourage physical distancing, more sanitizing stations and plexiglass barriers in common areas like ticket counters and gate areas.

There will also be additional cleaning throughout the terminal, including TSA security checkpoints, the Customs & Border Protection Federal Inspection Services area, and hold room areas. The restrooms will be cleaned every 90 minutes and deep-cleaned overnight