AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a water rescue near Westwood Country Club in west Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reports the person was taken to Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after over 50 minutes of resuscitative efforts.

Emergency personnel was called to 3808 West 35th Street around 5:46 p.m.