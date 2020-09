AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Saturday night after an incident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics took the person to Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at the 7700 block of West Parmer Lane Saturday around 6:05 p.m.

ATCEMS says to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area as investigators remain at the scene.