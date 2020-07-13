Adult taken to hospital after crash puts 18-wheeler dump truck on its side

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash that left an 18-wheeler dump truck on its side in southeast Austin on Monday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Responders removed the person, who was pinned inside the cab of the dump truck, and transported the adult to South Austin Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS reported on Twitter.

Emergency personnel initially responded around 11:34 a.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 812.

