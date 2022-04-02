AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult, suffering from cardiac arrest, was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 35 in central Austin, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS wrote it treated the person with CPR after the crash on the lower deck of I-35 near 38th and 45th Street around 5:37 p.m. Saturday.

ATCEMS said the person is in critical, life-threatening condition. Medics and the Austin Fire Department continued efforts to resuscitate the person.

According to Google Maps, there was about a 10-minute traffic delay along I-35 Saturday evening.