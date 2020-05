AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are on scene at the Barton Creek Spyglass Entrance Saturday morning for a reported wilderness rescue.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics along with firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Barton Skyway at 10:56 a.m.

UPDATE 2 Wilderness Rescue at 2800blk Barton Skwy: Patient has been extricated from the greenbelt, and is being evaluated by #ATCEMSMedics. Transport needs being determined, more information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 2, 2020

Initial reports indicated a person was experiencing a medical emergency on the greenbelt near Campbell Hole.

Paramedics have extricated the patient via ATV.