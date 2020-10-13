Adult reportedly falls into northeast Austin manhole; recovery in progress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rescue operation for an adult who reportedly fell into a manhole in northeast Austin has now turned into a recovery effort, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
ATCEMS and Austin firefighters responded near the area of McCallen Pass and East Parmer Lane Tuesday afternoon.
Initial reports are that an adult fell into a manhole with moving water and disappeared from the sight of witnesses, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.
Rescuers are in “search mode,” trying to find the person with visual searches. They are also using waterway maps to help with the search, if they were swept downstream, ATCEMS reported.
The call came in around 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.