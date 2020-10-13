Adult reportedly falls into northeast Austin manhole; recovery in progress

First responders moved into recovery mode after a person reportedly fell down a manhole in northeast Austin (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rescue operation for an adult who reportedly fell into a manhole in northeast Austin has now turned into a recovery effort, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and Austin firefighters responded near the area of McCallen Pass and East Parmer Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports are that an adult fell into a manhole with moving water and disappeared from the sight of witnesses, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

Rescuers are in “search mode,” trying to find the person with visual searches. They are also using waterway maps to help with the search, if they were swept downstream, ATCEMS reported.

The call came in around 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

FINAL Confined Space Rescue at MC CALLEN PASS / E PARMER LN: Crews are still on scene attempting to locate the victim, however this incident has officially transitioned into a recovery operation. No other information available, no further updates planned unless conditions change. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 13, 2020

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.