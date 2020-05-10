Adult pinned in vehicle sustains critical injuries in crash on Loop 360

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult that was pinned in a vehicle in a car crash on Loop 360 was taken to the hospital Saturday with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The vehicle rolled over during the crash, which happened near the intersection of South Loop 360 and Lost Creek Boulevard in West Lake Hills around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

With the Westlake and Austin Fire Departments responding to the scene, personnel worked for over 40 minutes to remove the adult from the vehicle. They eventually took the person to St. David’s South Austin.

Five other people who had non-life threatening injuries were also involved in the crash, ATCEMS says.

Southbound traffic was diverted as emergency personnel worked at the scene.