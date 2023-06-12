Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday with critical, life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in West Campus near the University of Texas at Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN.

Austin Police said it responded to a shooting/stabbing hot shot call around 11:53 a.m. near West 22nd 1/2 Street and Rio Grande Street. APD said it was an ongoing investigation.

University of Texas police said it assisted with an aggravated assault investigation at that location, according to UTPD’s social media. One man was detained, UTPD said.

“Neither suspect nor victim are UT-affiliated. Due to the speedy apprehension, there was no threat to our UT campus community,” UTPD said in the post.

One person was taken to the hospital Monday with critical, life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in West Campus near the University of Texas, Austin-Travis County EMS said. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

ATCEMS said the adult was declared a “trauma alert.”