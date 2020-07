AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person is dead after drowning in a central Austin apartment complex pool just before midnight Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened at a complex in the 2900 block of Cole Street. La Casita Apartments is listed at that address, which is just east of Interstate 35.

ATCEMS said medics performed CPR on an adult person after they were taken out of the water. About 40 minutes later, ATCEMS said the person was pronounced dead on scene.