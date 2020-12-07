Adult dies after reportedly suffering fall in southwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after reportedly suffering a fall in southwest Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reported at about 3 p.m., first responders, including STAR Flight, responded to the incident near the 6300 block of Tasajillo Trail. That’s near La Crosse Avenue.

Initial reports were of a possible unconscious person who suffered a fall. A bystander helped to give CPR to the patient, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS Medics eventually pronounced the adult dead on scene, the agency said. The scene is now being turned over to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.