2 adults, 3 children declared trauma alerts after crash on Loyola Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults and three children were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after a multiple-vehicle rollover collision in the 6200 block of Loyola Lane in east Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Tuesday morning.

ATCEMS said both Austin police and fire, along with the ATCEMS Commander, responded to the scene where an adult was ejected from a vehicle, who was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Another adult was taken to the hospital with injuries not life-threatening, and all three children went to Dell Children’s via ambulance, also with injuries not life-threatening.

Austin police said two vehicles were involved, a Ford F-150 and Buick SUV. Initial reports from APD said a vehicle may have left the scene, but now APD says that is not the case and both remained.

Expect traffic delays in the area, but if you can avoid the area completely, that is best, ATCEMS said.