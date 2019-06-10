Woman airlifted from east Austin after injury in 'bicycle accident,' officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was injured in a "bicycle accident" in east Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Reports of the incident were made at 11:11 a.m. at the 6300 block of Keegans Drive and she was airlifted by Travis County Starflight personnel, officials wrote.

ATCEMS said she has serious injuries that are not expected to threaten her life.