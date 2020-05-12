Adoptions are back at Austin Animal Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can now take your next best friend home from the Austin Animal Center.

Pet adoptions are back after being put on hold due to coronavirus, and KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez was there to see a couple pick up a new pet.

Don Bland, chief of animal services at the center, said you can get started with your search online and go from there. With the pandemic, the adoption process at the center has changed, he said.

“If you’re interested in the dog, with the process — is on our website, you can look at our inventory,” Bland said. “If it’s actually here at the shelter, send us a request and we’ll call you back. We’ll go through the adoption process with you.”

Make sure you note the ID number of the animal you’re interested in and email the shelter. If the animal is in foster care, you have to complete a visitor profile and then send an email to be put in touch with the foster family. The process is detailed on the AAC website.

The moment when “Ranch” meets his new owners is delightful.

“Oh my goodness, you’re a lovey dog. Oh my,” the owner said, as Ranch jumped on top of him in joy.

Bland said this is a way for people to see pets they might not have seen otherwise.

“This was a way of us to help move some inventory that hasn’t gone into foster yet,” Bland said, “and you know people still want to adopt animals and they might not see something in foster that’s interesting to them, but they see something here on site.”

Anyone interested is seeing what furry friends are available at the Austin Animal Center can visit its website.