LIVE: Adler, other leaders discuss supportive housing plans Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will cast his vote for the upcoming November election on Tuesday and then will join other area leaders to talk about the city’s permanent supportive housing plans.

Adler is scheduled to cast a ballot during the early voting period at 7:15 a.m. at the Millenium Youth Entertainment Complex, located at 1156 Hargrave St. He’ll do a brief Q&A with reporters there to “stress the importance of voting.”

Following that, he’ll join Travis County Judge Andy Brown, COO of the city’s housing authority Silva Blanco, Matt Molica, the executive director of Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, and others for a news conference on permanent supportive housing. The news conference to announce the city’s plans for housing is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Terrace at Oak Springs, located at 3000 Oaks Springs Drive.