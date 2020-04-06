Austin mayor, health officials recommend people wear masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other health officials are urging residents to cover their faces when they go out in public, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He told KXAN while hospitals have enough protective equipment right now, what happens with the virus next in the city depends on how well people respond.

“Whether or not we get taxed with supply or with ICU beds is entirely dependent on how we do as a community in flattening the curve,” Adler said. “If we have everybody in the community distancing, wearing masks, then our hospital capacity is going to be fine. If not, we have to scale up for the surge and we have plans to do that, but it’s sure not preferred.”

While Austin is not going so far as to mandate people wear masks — like some places in Texas are — Adler urges people to wear homemade masks, bandanas or “the kind of things people wear when they go skiing.”

“They’re going to become a fashion statement in the city,” Adler said.

But, he also cautioned: “It doesn’t substitute for the 6 foot distancing.”

Adler said different parts of Austin will likely have peak COVID-19 cases at different times, and it may be late April or May before the city starts to see the number of cases per day decrease.