Adler, Eckhardt to hold conference on ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders at 10:30 a.m.

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor Steve Adler in a FaceTime interview April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

Mayor Steve Adler in a FaceTime interview April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt will hold a virtual news conference regarding the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders for Austin-Travis County at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The leaders are expected to extend the orders as the second phase of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy allows for barbershops, salons and swimming polls to open back up Friday.

Although Gov. Abbott said his orders supersede local orders when he allowed the statewide stay-at-home orders to expire, Adler and Eckhardt have been very vocal in their opposition and feel it’s better that local leaders handle orders like this.

We will stream the conference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss