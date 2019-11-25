Additional suspect identified in string of Austin motel robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified an additional suspect in a string of Austin motel robberies earlier this year.

An affidavit filed in Austin municipal court names 18-year-old Larry Foster as one of three suspects involved in a motel robbery along IH-35 in north Austin.

According to the affidavit, police saw three men exiting a white Dodge Grand Caravan in surveillance video before allegedly robbing the Roadway Inn and Suites on US 290 on Aug. 30. The video shows the three men wearing masks. One of the men pulled his mask down during the robbery.

The victim, working the front desk of the motel, told police the men threatened her by pointing black guns at her. The victim ran to the backroom of the motel and pressed the panic alarm, according to the affidavit.

A police officer who specializes in street level crimes was able to identify the unmasked suspect as 23-year-old Kevin Johnson. The affidavit also notes the same officer who identified Johnson made clear that another suspect, Isiah Turner, is a known associate of Johnson.

On Sept. 18, Turner was arrested for an outstanding affidavit where he was interviewed and shown a picture of Johnson.

“That’s my best friend,” Turner says, according to the affidavit, “don’t make me say his name… it’s Kevin.”

On Sept. 23, two more robberies occurred at a Motel 6 and Red Roof Inn, both near each other on IH-35. Video from these robberies allegedly show Kevin Johnson and another suspect robbing one of the motels, and a third person as a getaway driver in a dark-colored Buick Verano using a front-facing license plate frame which had “TEXAS AUTO CENTER” on it.

The next day, the same car with that license plate cover was spotted at a gas station. Police believed Johnson to be in the car and the occupants were arrested, but they found that Johnson was not inside the car. According to the affidavit, the driver was 22 year-old Edrick Williams, who confessed to police that he was the driver during three of the motel robberies.

During the police interview, the affidavit says Williams told police that one of the suspects who went inside during the alleged robbery was his friend he knew as Larry.

Police used Williams’ social media accounts to find a man named Larry Foster as one of his friends. Police arrested Foster who had an outstanding warrant for bond revocation connected to the initial charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the police interview, Foster is alleged to have wept and said he was “remorseful for the crimes he’s committed.”