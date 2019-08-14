Additional lawsuit filed against Alex Jones by Sandy Hook shooting vicitm’s parent

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on ‘Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms’ on Capitol Hill in Washington. […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another parent of a victim killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown Connecticut has filed a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones and Infowars.com.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, Aug. 8, by Neil Heslin whose child was among the 20 children and six adults killed in 2012. This lawsuit, like a number of others, accuses Jones of intentionally inflicting emotional distress against Heslin through false statements about the circumstances around the Sandy Hook shooting and his child’s death.

Jones has called the Sandy Hook shooting a “hoax” or a “false flag operation” in the past. The prosecution points to a video Jones published in 2013 titled “Why People Think Sandy Hook is A Hoax,” and an article in 2014 titled “School Shooting Expert Threatened Over Sandy Hook Investigation.” They said these claims and more from other videos and articles have caused Heslin emotional distress.

Six other Newtown families filed a lawsuit in April 2018 against Infowars publisher and owner Alex Jones, accusing him of subjecting them to harassment and death threats from his followers. In January this year, a Wisconsin judge issued a summary judgment in favor of one of the families.

Jones’ attorney contends that he is a political commentator whose comments about the Sandy Hook shooting should not be seen as defamatory.

In January 2019 a Connecticut judge ruled that families of the victims killed during the shooting can review the financial documents of Infowars.com

Heslin’s lawsuit is seeking damages exceeding $1 million.