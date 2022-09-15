Fans convened on Circuit of the Americas for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas said it will release more Formula 1 USGP three-day general admission and single-day tickets Thursday at 10 a.m.

This is for the Grand Prix on Oct. 21-23.

The single-day tickets are for Friday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 23 only.

Three-day general admission tickets start at $399.

Formula 1 and Circuit of the Americas renewed their contract in February to keep the United States Grand Prix in Austin until 2026.

Both F1 and MotoGP drivers complained of bumps in the track after races in 2021, and there were rumors swirling that could cause the racing circuits to find another venue.

However, COTA leadership heard the concerns from drivers, and with the help of Texas A&M experts, used 3D mapping to discover the cause of the bumps in the track. Crews added more pavement to turns two and 10 and resurfaced the track between turns 12 and 16.