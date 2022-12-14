Adam Sandler arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – American actor and comedian Adam Sandler is making his way to Austin and two other Texas cities in February 2023.

Sandler is set to perform live at the Moody Center Feb. 14, 2023, with a surprise guest, according to a Moody Center announcement made Wednesday.

The event page said the venue presale is set for Thursday from noon until 10 p.m., and tickets are on sale starting Friday at noon.

The comedian will be in Houston for another show Feb. 13 at the Houston Toyota Center and in Dallas Feb. 15 at the Dallas American Airlines Center.

On Tuesday, it was announced Adam Sandler would be the 24th winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award will be presented during a March 19 gala at the Kennedy Center.