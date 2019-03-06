Actor Luke Perry’s death brings awareness to stroke risks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of the death of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ star Luke Perry, many are asking how such a young person could have a massive stroke.

KXAN’s Sally Hernandez recently sat down with Dr. Steven Warach of Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, who said there is evidence that strokes can happen at any age.

And they are even happening to people younger than you might expect.

Currently, the American Heart Association’s Stroke Registry works as a database for hospitals to join and study the best guidelines to treat patients.

“It’s a very effective tool and it actually discriminates based on what national world experts say ‘These are the important things you should work on, not necessarily these other things but these are the important things,” said Warach.

More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide are enrolled in the database, including 14 in the Austin area.

The best way to increase your chances of survival is to make sure you know the signs of a stroke and to call 911 quickly.