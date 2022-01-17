Actor James Marsden purchases home in Austin area

James Marsden arrives at the LA Premiere of “Sonic The Hedgehog” at the Paramount Studios on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Records show actor James Marsden in May bought a home estimated to be around $1.8 million in the Commons Ford area of Austin, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Commons Ford area is located in between Bee Cave and West Lake Hills. The Express-News says the five-bedroom, four and a half-bath house was built in 2007. The property is a little over one acre.

The Express-News says while we don’t know exactly what Marsden paid for the home, public records show the actor “took out a loan against the house for the principal amount of $1.84 million,” which could give an idea of what the home was selling for.

Marsden previously mentioned in late 2020 on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” he had moved to Austin and was renting a home, according to the Express-News. He described Austin as having that “small-town feel” but acknowledged the area is booming with growth.

Marsden is known for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the “X-Men” film franchise, as well as other featured roles in the 2007 movie “Enchanted” and more recently in the 2020 adaptation of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

A sequel for “Sonic the Hedgehog,” also starring Marsden, is scheduled for release later this year.

Texas attracts other celebrities, companies

Austin and the state of Texas alike have attracted other celebrities and companies in recent years.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move of his personal residence to Texas from California in late 2020, and the electric vehicle company officially moved its headquarters to Austin in late 2021. Austin-Travis County is the site of Tesla’s latest gigafactory set to open any day now.

Celebrity chief Gordon Ramsay also relocated his restaurant headquarters from California to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in December 2021, with plans for more restaurants in Boston, Miami and Chicago, according to the Dallas Morning News.

In October 2020, actor James Van Der Beek and his family made the move to the Austin area, according to TODAY, and rapper 50 Cent discussed in September 2021 the possibility of moving to the Lone Star State because of President Joe Biden’s tax policies.