Actor Heath Freeman died from drug overdose, report says

Actor Heath Freeman of “Skateland” at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday Jan. 25, 2010. (Katy Winn/AP Images for Gibson Guitar)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The cause of ‘Bones’ actor Heath Freeman’s sudden death has been released.

Freeman died at his Austin home in November. According to a report from the Travis County Medical Examiner, obtained by TMZ, Freeman died from an overdose and had a combination of booze, fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax) in his system.

Freeman was found unresponsive in his home, the report said.

His death was ruled accidental.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Freeman’s manager Joe S. Montifiore said in a statement to NBC News. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”

Freeman played killer Howard Epps on the TV show “Bones” from 2005 to 2007 and Benjamin Frank on the show “NCIS.”