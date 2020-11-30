2 taken to hospital, 1 in custody after incident at St. Johns Avenue near Interstate 35

Police tape surrounds a convenience store on St. Johns Avenue near I-35, where officers are investigating an incident. (Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement and emergency personnel are responding to a scene in the area of Interstate 35 and St. Johns Avenue, the Austin Police Department said Monday.

Police said they are at an “active” scene in the 700 block of East St. Johns Avenue near I-35 for what they described as a shoot/stab call that came in around 10 a.m.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries — one person with serious injuries, although not considered life-threatening, and another with injuries not considered life-threatening, medics said.

Police said they now have one person in custody connected to this incident.

The Austin Transportation Department said multiple lanes of St. Johns Avenue are blocked due to the police activity and emergency response.

Multiple lanes blocked on St Johns west of IH 35 due to police activity and emergency response. Please seek alternate routes. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/7lzMyz1peZ — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) November 30, 2020