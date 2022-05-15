AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes early Sunday morning.

The first collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on East Riverside Drive near South Lakeshore Drive.

EMS reported a person was “struck by multiple vehicles,” but Austin Police said they are still working to confirm if several vehicles were involved. The person was transported to Dell Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

The second crash happened on East 7th Street near Neches Street at around 3 a.m. ACTEMS said the pedestrian struck by the car was taken to Dell Medical Center with potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

ACTEMS also responded to a rollover collision on Airport Boulevard near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 3 a.m. A person was removed from the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.